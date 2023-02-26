Although they stood side by side, Prince William and Kate Middleton could not be further apart at the Six Nations rugby match between Wales and England in Cardiff on Saturday, as they cheered for opposing teams.

The Prince of Wales is a patron of the Welsh Rugby Union while the Princess of Wales is a patron of the English Rugby Union, a responsibility previously designated to Prince Harry.

The future monarchs of the United Kingdom matched in bright red attire as they watched from the stands.

Ahead of the competition, William and Kate met with injured players aided by the Welsh Charitable Trust, where they alluded to a little friendly competition.

At the event, Prince William joked "it's going to be a very tense journey home," per the BBC. "If we win today my wife won't speak to me. It will be a tense evening."

Luckily for William, Kate's team reigned victorious, beating Wales 20-10.

The princess, for her part, was most excited about the environment for the game, sharing "The atmosphere is always second-to-none, so I'm looking forward to that."

Inside the gathering, the couple was photographed holding meaningful conversations as well as laughing with the group ahead of the unveiling of the new Sir Tasker Watkins Suite. The space is meant to be utilized by injured players, as well as their families, before matches.

Last year, William and Kate brought their eldest son and the future King of England, George along with them to the Six Nations event. Although not in attendance on Saturday, the royal couple discussed their son's involvement with the sport, revealing George is learning how to tackle.

"Because he is tall, he has the physique," Kate shared. "But then there is Louis coming. Charlotte also does rugby."