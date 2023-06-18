The royal family is celebrating Father’s Day with some sweet family photos.

The social media pages for the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a picture of Prince William with his three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

The family is all smiles in coordinating blue outfits in the photo, taken of them sitting on a bench that was a 90th birthday gift to Queen Elizabeth II in 2016, according to People.

On Instagram, a second slightly less formal shot can be seen, with Charlotte and George looking up lovingly at their dad while Louis gives him a hug from behind with a huge grin.

The photos were taken by Millie Pilkington, who also photographed Prince Louis for his fifth birthday earlier this year in April. Louis is wearing the same sweater in both photos, suggesting the birthday and Father’s Day pictures were taken the same day.

King Charles III also shared some photos to mark the holiday, one day after the Trooping the Colour celebration.

The caption on the royal family’s Instagram reads, "To Dads everywhere, we wish you a special Father’s Day today," accompanying a photo of King Charles III with his father, Prince Phillip on the first slide, followed by a photo of the Queen Camilla with her late father, Bruce Shand.

There’s also throwback photo of King Charles with Prince William and Prince Harry, taken at the family’s Balmoral Estate in Scotland, according to People.

King Charles wears a traditional kilt and sweater in green, while his sons wear khakis and button-down shirts as they stand on the rocky landscape.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not in attendance at the Trooping the Colour parade, the official birthday parade for his recently crowned father.

On Thursday, People magazine reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hadn’t been invited to the annual celebration of the British monarch’s birthday.

Reps for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as Buckingham Palace, didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. The outlet noted that their offices had no comment.

"It's sad that their cousins, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, won't be there," Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," told Fox News Digital. "But by not even inviting the Sussexes to attend one of the most important events on the royal calendar – and, in this case, particularly important because it is to salute the new monarch – Charles has once again made it clear that he is not particularly eager to mend fences with his younger son."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did appear as non-working royals in 2022’s Trooping the Colour, which was also the late Queen Elizabeth’s final event before her death in September last year. They were spotted watching from a room above Horse Guards Parade along with other members of the royal family.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasoc contributed to this report.