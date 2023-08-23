Prince William and Kate Middleton's surprise second wedding day kiss is making headlines 12 years later after a clip resurfaced on TikTok.

Following the Prince and Princess of Wales' 2011 nuptials, the duo delighted fans when they exchanged two kisses on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

A video of the then newly married pair went viral after it was shared by the account Royalfancams with social media users especially taking note of the message that William whispered to Middleton prior to the second smooch.

In the clip, William was seen clad in his red Irish Guards uniform and Middleton was wearing her white lace Alexander McQueen by Sarah Burton wedding gown and silk tulle lace veil.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge beamed and waved to the cheering crowd assembled below the balcony shortly after sharing their first public kiss. William then turned to his bride and asked, "Shall we do one more kiss?"

Middleton agreed with a smile and a slight nod and the throngs of onlookers erupted in cheers as the two kissed again.

After the kiss, Middleton blushed and began laughing at the crowd's ecstatic reaction while William grinned and continued waving.

The sweet moment was viewed by millions of fans all over the world and widely covered in the media

William's parents, King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, were the first royal couple to kiss on the iconic balcony after tying the knot in July 1981. The unprecedented move reportedly broke with royal etiquette but started a new tradition, which has been carried on in the years that followed.

Charles' younger brother Prince Andrew shared a kiss on the balcony with his bride Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, after they married in July 1986.

Though William's younger brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle didn't kiss on the balcony after their May 2018 wedding, the pair locked lips on the steps of St. George’s Chapel shortly after exchanging vows at Windsor Castle.

While William and Kate previously tended to keep their PDA to a minimum, the two have openly shared several affectionate moments over the past year.

In July, the pair embraced and kissed each other on the cheek at the Royal Charity Polo Day. William, who competed in the charity polo match, was also spotted with his arm around his wife's back.

Middleton also showed a more playful side in February when she gave Prince William a quick pat on his behind as they walked the red carpet at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards.

In July, the princess once again gave her husband a love tap while attending Charles and Queen Camilla's Scottish coronation celebration.

Royal expert Myka Meier previously told People magazine there are no specific etiquette rules for the duke and duchess regarding PDA.

Still, the couple tend to err on the side of propriety while out in public or conducting their royal duties. Meier told the outlet that senior royals would use their judgment as far as public affection.

"The royals often adjust PDA to mirror the formality of the event they are attending. At a somber or more formal event, we are less likely to see PDA than at a casual event where it would be deemed more fitting," she said.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.