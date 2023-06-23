Prince William and Kate Middleton experienced something new on Friday in a year that's already been packed full of royal firsts.

The Royal Ascot is taking place this week — an annual series of races attended by the royal family, as well as around 300,000 other visitors — and William and Kate made their grand appearance on Friday. While this is not the first time they've been to these races, it is the first time they've gone as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Traditionally, some members of the royal family take their place in a special procession that takes place at 2 o'clock each afternoon during the week of the races. King Charles and Queen Camilla have led the procession multiple days this week.

The Prince and Princess of Wales made their debut looking as dapper as ever.

William wore a black coat, a light blue waistcoat, a blue shirt with a white collar and a blue and maroon patterned tie. He added a top hat to his look during the procession, but removed it when he and Kate arrived at the racecourse.

Kate wore a red tea-length Alexander McQueen dress with puffed sleeves and a matching red hat designed by Phillip Treacy, who has made hats for several other royal family members and celebrities over the years.

The couple made another notable appearance on Wednesday at the Order of the Garter service — also a first for William as the direct heir to the throne.

The Order of the Garter has existed since medieval times, having been created by King Edward III after he was inspired by the stories of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, according to the royal family website.

The site goes on to explain, "Today, the Order includes The King, who is Sovereign of the Garter, several senior Members of the Royal Family, and twenty-four knights chosen in recognition of their work. Knights of the Garter are chosen personally by the Sovereign to honour those who have held public office, who have contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served the Sovereign personally."

William received his knighthood in 2008, but this week he served a different role in the service, riding horseback during the procession and wearing the same traditional adornments he wore to Charles' coronation.

On Saturday, the family had another big event: Trooping the Colour, the official birthday celebration of Britain's reigning monarch.

There, Prince William, along with Prince Edward and Princess Anne, rode horseback behind King Charles while Kate and Camilla followed in a carriage.

This marked the first time a reigning monarch has ridden horseback in the ceremony since Queen Elizabeth did it in 1986.