Prince Louis Arthur stepped into the royal spotlight at his grandfather King Charles III’s coronation and stole the show, once again.

While millions gathered worldwide to witness His Majesty King Charles III officially being crowned king of England, fans couldn’t help but notice Prince Louis making the silliest faces during the royal occasion.

Once King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla made their first balcony appearance after their coronation, the royal family joined the British monarchs to watch the Royal Air Force flyover.

KING CHARLES CROWNED: PRINCE WILLIAM, PRINCE GEORGE AND THE LINE OF SUCCESSION

Prince Louis was spotted yelling on the balcony during the lively coronation celebration.

As the rambunctious five-year-old stood alongside his parents -- Catherine, "Kate" Middleton, Prince William and his siblings Princess Charlotte, Prince George -- Prince Louis couldn’t help but yell in excitement for the joyful event.

Prince Louis, the youngest son of Princess Kate and Prince William, was additionally seen waving with both his hands and a pout on his face on the balcony. He occasionally looked up and pointed at the royal jets that flew over Buckingham Palace.

At the beginning of King Charles’ coronation, Prince Louis was photographed yawning before entering Westminster Abbey, as his sister Princess Charlotte held her brother’s hand before the crowning ceremony.

The royal toddler appeared pretty tired throughout the morning, as he also yawned during the traditional religious ceremony and while he was traveling in his carriage ride.

KING CHARLES OFFICIALLY CROWNED BRITISH MONARCH

Prince Louis was seen frowning and laughing at the carriage window while placing his hand on the glass.

This wasn’t the first time the little prince showed off his playful facial expressions and antics during a major royal event.

CORONATION OF KING CHARLES III: THE HISTORIC DAY IN PHOTOS

Last year at the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, Prince Louis was the center of attention during the flypast, again.

He placed his hands on his ears and screamed on the balcony during the royal momentous celebration.

Prince William and Princess Kate welcomed their third child, Louis Arthur, on April 23, 2018. The five-year-old is fourth in line to the throne.

He was named after William's grandfather, King Charles III, and the Duke's mentor, Louis Mountbatten, who was killed by a bomb in 1979.

King Charles III, the eldest son of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh was crowned on Saturday at London’s Westminster Abbey. Beside him was his wife, Queen Camilla.

The former Prince of Wales ascended the throne in September after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died September 2022 after serving her country for 70 years. She was the longest-serving monarch in British history, making Charles the longest-serving heir apparent.