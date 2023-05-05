COMMENTARY: Lots of people in this coronation week look toward the history of the royals – none more so than the late Princess Diana who, without doubt, will be solely missed by so many. Time moves on, and people have different feelings - especially Prince Harry, who has been less than kind about his stepmother Camilla.

The Camilla Effect has been hard for Harry to swallow despite her obvious love for him, which I witnessed many times while on location. She wanted the chance to become a friend, not a replacement, for his late mother. Now though, as Camilla and Charles hosted their very first garden party as King and Queen at Buckingham Palace, well, we found out a unique bit of royal history, and it’s all thanks to the stellar guests who were invited to attend.

QUEEN CAMILLA 'FURIOUS' WITH PRINCE HARRY'S 'SPARE,' WON'T FORGIVE 'BOMB-LIKE' EXPOSE: INSIDER

Garden parties have been held at Buckingham Palace since the 1860s as a way for the monarch to recognize public service. Among the thousands of guests was Motown legend Lionel Richie, who is set to perform at King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Concert on Sunday, just one day after the crowning ceremony. The special concert will feature an eclectic line-up that also includes Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Take That, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench.

The monarch traditionally hosts multiple garden parties at Buckingham Palace and one at the Palace of Holyrood house in Scotland each summer — although additional parties may be held with the monarch's permission. Princess Anne also traditionally hosts a garden party each year for the Not Forgotten Association, a charity for war veterans of which she is a patron.

In addition to mingling with members of the royal family, guests are treated to tea and cake. According to the royal family's website, around 27,000 cups of tea are served, and 20,000 slices of cakes are consumed each summer.

Now, the man of the moment was without doubt Lionel Richie, the man who has given us all such great music for decades. His inclusion in the show at Windsor this Sunday was at the special request of the king and queen and there is a good reason – Lionel's friendship goes back decades, but really cemented when he appeared at a Royal Variety show in 2000 at the Dominion theater in London.

In addition to being involved in the king’s charities, it appears that Ritchie has two mega songs in his extensive back catalog that really resonate with the king and queen. "Hello" and "Endless Love" are the personal favorites of Camilla and Charles, so much so, they have been played at many personal events and parties throughout the years and deemed "their songs" of choice.

Without a doubt, Richie will know this I am sure, but once he strikes that up on Sunday in the historical backdrop of Windsor Castle, expect to see knowing eyes light up with the look of love, and maybe they could end up "Dancing on the Ceiling."

Meanwhile, Harry versus Kate has reached a freezer point.

Princess Kate is set for a frosty Prince Harry meeting at coronation, as she "does not feel the need" to repair relations. A source tells me that of all people, she truly liked and loved Prince Harry – the one of old, not the new dislikable Harry, and above all else always took his side even with battles alongside William, her husband, as she knew how vulnerable he was.

But now, given he has attacked her, William, and the family, according to that source, she sees nothing worthwhile in salvaging the relationship.

Kate did try with Harry very hard last time he was here in London, despite all the stuff he wrote about her and William, but she could sense that it was a hopeless case and above all she had "no idea who this Harry was really." William, likewise, has no desire to spend time with Harry, as truthfully what will come out via U.S. media anything they say will be in print and that for them is a worry, given they were all so close previously.

When Harry jumps into a private jet and touches down here in London, whatever the weather here on coronation day, the vibe for Harry will be very cold indeed from his once close family. And who can blame them? No wonder he plans to dart off directly after the service of his father The King.