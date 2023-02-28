Prince Harry will live-stream his discussion with an addiction expert and ayahuasca proponent in a paid television special that will go for $33.09 and even cost fans as much as $60.96, according to the event’s website.

The live media special, which will feature an "intimate conversation" between Canadian doctor and author Gabor Maté and the Duke of Sussex, is also being advertised as a deep dive into "living with loss and the importance of personal healing."

Maté is a "renowned addiction expert," according to his website, and has pioneered "Compassionate Inquiry," a method of psychoanalysis that allegedly helps clients "recognize the unconscious dynamics that run their lives and how to liberate themselves from them."

Some tickets for the event include Prince Harry’s recent memoir "Spare," as well as Maté’s book "The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture."

The media reacted to the news, with one Jezebel writer claiming that she would "gladly fork over $33.09 to watch Prince Harry go on a personal ayahuasca retreat to cleanse himself of the ills of having King Charles as his father."

"Hell, I’d round up to $34, baby!"

Maté is a well-known doctor in Canada who has also been tied to the drug ayahuasca, which is described as one of the "ancient Amazon healing traditions" on his website.

Prince Harry himself told The Telegraph that he had an emotional experience after using the drug, one which helped him realize that his mother, the late Princess Diana, wanted him "to be happy."

"So this weight off my chest was not the need to cry," Prince Harry explained during his interview with The Telegraph, "it was the acceptance and realisation that [Princess Diana] has gone, but that she wants me to be happy and that she’s very much present in my life."

Harry, who has been on a media blitz of interviews and TV appearances in recent months with his wife, Meghan Markle, has also admitted to cocaine and marijuana use in his twenties.

Comedy Central show "South Park" mocked the famous couple in a recent episode titled "The Worldwide Privacy Tour."

In it, a royal couple that look suspiciously like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle complain about media attention and a lack of privacy while simultaneously giving highly publicized interviews.

One scene features the prince and his wife as they are booed for appearing on stage.

"We want privacy," the couple say, while holding signs that say "STOP LOOKING AT US!" and "WE WANT OUR PRIVACY!!!"

Fox News’ Tracy Wright contributed to this report.