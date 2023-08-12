Prince Harry is riding in style in Singapore for his beloved charity polo match.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, saddled up to compete in the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup.

Sentebale is a charitable organization founded by Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, aimed at supporting children and young people affected by poverty and HIV/AIDS in South Africa.

After his visit to Tokyo, Japan, for the International Sports Promotion Society (ISPS) Sports Values Summer Edition event, Harry linked up with longtime friend and polo pal Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras to compete against each other in the charity match. The polo cup will help raise funds for the Sentebale organization.

Ahead of the charity event, Figueras shared a video of the two buds playing a game of foosball on his Instagram Story.

"First game to H, despite his squeak performance! Now we ride…." He wrote on social media.

Harry and the Argentine polo player were seen with all smiles as they posed for photos before the match began.

The father-of-two wore a navy-blue button-up shirt with white pants, as Figueras sported all white.

The two friends were seen sharing a few laughs on the field while playing what appeared to be an intense game of the sport.

Before they touched down in Singapore, Harry and Figueras were "shopping for our wives" in Japan.

The two pals were spotted crossing their arms, shoulder to shoulder, in a store with backpacks, shoes and a variety of items behind them. Harry and Figueras sported sunglasses with serious looks on their faces.

Harry is traveling in Asia without Markle, 42, and children Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.

While Harry has been on his Asian tour, Markle attended a different kind of tour, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. The Duchess of Sussex attended Swift's concert Tuesday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, a source confirmed to People magazine.

After Harry and Figueras went shopping for their wives, the two were seen traveling together at the airport.

The polo pals have been playing alongside each other in various charity matches throughout the past decade.

Last May, the two shared the polo field at a match in Santa Barbara with the Los Padres team.

"Thrilled to be riding alongside my friend, Prince Harry, and the rest of the Los Padres team at the @santabarbarapoloclub‘s Harry East Memorial Tournament," Figueras captioned the snap. "We’ve ridden together many times over the years and now that we’re both parents, it’s extra special to be able to spend this time together."