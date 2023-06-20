Kelly Osbourne ripped apart Prince Harry for "whining" and "complaining."

Osbourne appeared on the "I've Had It" podcast, where she spoke about the Duke of Sussex's attitude toward life, calling him a "f---ing t---."

"[He’s like], ‘Woe is me, I’m the only one whose had mental problems, my life was so hard,'" Osbourne ranted.

"Everybody’s life was f---ing hard," she added. "You were the prince of a goddamn country who dressed up as a f---ing Nazi, and now you’re trying to come back as the pope. Suck it."

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE'S SPOTIFY DEAL ENDS AFTER SEASON 1 OF ‘ARCHETYPES’ PODCAST

A representative for Prince Harry did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle landed back in the headlines after the royal couple was reportedly not invited to King Charles' first Trooping the Colour.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital that there was no need to invite the couple after their explosive tell-alls. The pair sat for a two-hour TV interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, launched a six-part Netflix series about their life together in late 2022, and Harry released his best-selling memoir "Spare" in January.

"The reports that Harry was not invited to Trooping the Colour make total sense," Fitzwilliams said. "His estrangement with his family seems total. The Sussexes have, as the palace sees it, gone rogue."

"The Sussexes attended last year but only because it was one of the celebrations of the queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and they were hardly visible. A litany of recent attacks, including those in Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ and the interviews surrounding it most recently, have underlined the rift, as his brief appearance at the coronation also did."

WATCH: QUEEN CAMILLA ‘FURIOUS’ WITH PRINCE HARRY OVER ‘SPARE’

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also parted ways with Spotify – after one season of Markle's podcast, "Archetypes."

In December 2020, the couple signed a three-year podcasting deal that, according to industry sources, was worth between $15 million to $18 million, Forbes reported. Some reports indicated that the deal was worth as much as $25 million.

"Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together," a joint statement from Spotify and Archewell sent to FOX Business said.

It’s unclear why "Archetypes," hosted by the former American actress, is leaving the platform.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.