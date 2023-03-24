Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's eviction from Frogmore Cottage is "just the start" and the "tip of the iceberg" of King Charles III's plans to streamline the monarchy, according to a new report.

The Evening Standard reported Friday that Charles, 74, plans a "major shake-up" with the goal of reducing spending on members of the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were asked to vacate their U.K. home shortly after the publication of Harry's explosive memoir "Spare."

"We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," a spokesperson for Harry, 38, and Markle, 41, told Fox News Digital earlier this month.

After stepping down as working members of the royal family in January 2020, the couple moved to Canada before eventually settling in Montecito, California.

According to the Evening Standard, Charles intends for members of the royal family to begin paying for their own housing over time as their subsidized rents will soon be eliminated.

"The king is not some sort of housing association for distant relatives," a source told the outlet.

The monarch plans to pursue renting the properties out at commercial rates to renters "outside the royal family" after they are vetted by security.

"A lot of practices that have evolved during the last reign will be changing. The king is not heartless or reckless, but if the family members are not part of the core family and not working for the crown, it is fair for them to house themselves and fund themselves," one source noted.

Per the outlet, Charles and his wife Camilla will reduce the number of staff positions within the palace, but they plan to offer competitive salaries and pensions to secure the best personnel.

"There will be staff cutbacks. That has already started. The buzz phrase is ‘value for money,’" an insider told the Evening Standard.

"The staffing has been on the top-heavy side," a source said. "That has built up over time, with advisers to advisers and so on. That's all going to stop. The boss wants effective people in effective positions doing effective jobs being paid appropriately."

The Evening Standard reported that Prince William is working closely with his father to achieve his aim of slimming down the monarchy.

"Much of what was in place doesn’t make economic sense and will be changed during the new reign," the insider added.

King Charles III immediately ascended to the British throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022. Charles’ coronation ceremony will be held May 6.