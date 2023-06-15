Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly miss King Charles III’s Trooping the Colour, the annual public celebration of the monarch’s birthday.

People reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not invited to the event, which dates back to the 1700s.

The palace and Archewell, Harry and Meghan’s company, had no comment for People and did not immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

This year, King Charles is restoring the tradition of the sovereign riding on horseback during the Trooping the Colour. It will be the first time a reigning monarch has ridden in the parade since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1986.

Trooping the Colour is the annual birthday parade for the British sovereign. Charles’ actual birthday is Nov. 14, when he has a more private celebration.

The king has attended the event since he was a child – first for his grandfather, King George VI, and then for his mother.

Prince William will be in attendance with Kate Middleton and his family, and he will be riding in full military regalia as honorary Colonel of the Welsh Guards.

Over 1,400 soldiers, 400 horses and 400 musicians take part in Trooping the Colour, where the monarch will arrive and receive a royal salute before he inspects the troops, which are dressed in ceremonial uniforms and bearskin hats. The military band performs and the regimental colour is taken on a procession down the ranks of soldiers.

Members of the British royal family travel by horse-drawn carriage or on horseback. The king will lead the procession to Buckingham Palace and take another salute from the dais. Charles will then lead members of the royal family out on the palace balcony. The Royal Air Force, in a sweeping finale, will soar to the skies and perform a colorful flypast. There will also be a 41-gun salute fired from nearby Green Park.

Prince Harry and Markle attended last year’s parade with Queen Elizabeth II, the last of her reign.

The couple watched from the Major General's Office overlooking the parade, slightly back from the balcony with the rest of the royal family.

In years past, they stood on the balcony as well, but since they are no longer senior or working royals, they can no longer be up there with the rest of the family.

Prince Harry was just in the United Kingdom last week to appear in court for his lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mirror for allegedly using unlawful techniques "on an industrial scale" to dig up information on his life.

And last month, Prince Harry attended King Charles' coronation, while Markle stayed home with the couple’s two children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.

According to reports, Harry kept his coronation visit brief and headed back home to California shortly after attending to celebrate Archie’s fourth birthday, which happened to fall on the same day as the coronation, May 6.

