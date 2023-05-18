Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the Ms. Foundation Woman of Vision Awards in New York City Tuesday evening, and claim they were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" after the ceremony.

Following the event – where the Duchess of Sussex received the 2023 Woman of Vision Award from Gloria Steinem – Markle, her husband and her mother, Doria Ragland were pursued by swarms of photographers for "over two hours," which resulted in "multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road," according to a spokesperson for the royal couple.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams criticized the "reckless and irresponsible" incident during a press conference, but also said he found it "hard to believe" a "two-hour, high-speed chase" happened in the densely-populated city wrought with traffic, pedestrians and ongoing construction projects.

Here's what we know about the alleged incident:

5:30 p.m. – Red carpet begins at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, per Stephanie Petit, a royals editor with People magazine.

5:48 p.m. – Gloria Steinem arrives at the red carpet at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. Steinem is presenting Markle the Woman of Vision award.

6:00 p.m. – The Ms. Foundation Women of Vision awards officially begins.

6:52 p.m. – Markle was pictured stepping out of a black SUV and heading into a Hertz rental car location attached to the Ziegfeld ballroom.

7:00 p.m. – Oprah.com royal contributor Carolyn Durand tweeted "The Duchess of Sussex arrives." She shared images of Markle, her mother, and Prince Harry walking through the Hertz rental car location.

7:17 p.m. – "Surprise! Meghan is here with Prince Harry and her mom, Doria Ragland!" Petit tweeted.

The couple was pictured on the red carpet posing for photos. "There is a strong love connection," body language expert Susan Constantine-Perfido told Fox News Digital.

"Her hips slightly turned toward Harry shows the intimacy between the couple. Harry's stance is more formal and collected showing a small, uncomfortable smirk when he’s in the spotlight."

Around 10 p.m. - Prince Harry and Markle leave the event through an exit near the Hertz rental car location and are escorted by multiple security guards to a waiting black sports utility vehicle. As they left, they were followed by paparazzi, according to a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi."

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers."

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety."

Police intervened and, assisting the couple’s private security detail, led them to a police station about 18 blocks from the ballroom, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

The couple spent several minutes at the police station, waiting for the situation to de-escalate. Once it was safe, they left in a taxi, the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter and did so on condition of anonymity, told the AP.

The cab driver, Sukhcharn Singh, told the AP that he instantly recognized his passengers. "They were following us the whole time," he said of the paparazzi, though he said he wouldn’t call it a chase.

Singh was on 67th Street near an NYPD precinct when a security guard waved him down. Singh pulled the yellow taxi to the curb and in came Harry, Markle and her mom.

"They had this look on their faces," he said. They were about to give their destination when a garbage truck blocked their path."

"All of a sudden paparazzi came out and started taking pictures,'' he said.

Body language expert Susan Constantine explained Markle gave the paparazzi the "nonverbal cold shoulder."

"Meghan is focused straight ahead with eyes wide open giving the paparazzi a nonverbal cold shoulder. When eyes are wide open and frozen straight ahead that can reveal fear or concern," Constantine, the president of The Human Behavior Academy, told Fox News Digital. "Her pressed lips are slightly turned upward at the corners shows a constrained or nervous smile. Concern is also seen with her folded hand in her lap arms together at her side. Her wrists also folded inward showing vulnerability."

Meanwhile, Harry can be seen holding up his phone – possibly recording or taking photos of the paparazzi.

"Harry, is annoyed as seen with his left-hand concealing pinching the inner corners of his eyes," Constantine explained. "Photo blocking and documenting the paparazzi chasing or following them."

Instead of going to their final destinatin, Singh says the royals told him to circle back to the precinct.

"They didn’t say much," Singh said. "They just asked my name and then after that Harry said thanks and have a good day."

They paid $17 in fare — and left a generous tip.

"It was pretty good man,'' Singh told the AP. "They gave me a $50. I mean, when I’m going around the block that’s more than enough."

The NYPD, who assisted Prince Harry and Markle with transportation, shared their account with Fox News Digital. "There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging," Julian Phillips, deputy commissioner of public information, said in a statement.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard," Phillips concluded.

Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana, died in a car crash in 1997. At the time, she was being pursued by paparazzi in Paris.

Markle and Harry stepped back from their senior roles in 2020 and have since settled in California to raise their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Fox News Digital reached out to reps for Prince Harry and Markle, as well as the royal family, but have not heard back.