Once a senior member of the British royal family herself, Sarah Ferguson has been subjected to scandal, criticism and judgment.

For this reason, the Duchess of York, affectionately known as Fergie, believes judging her former nephew Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle amid their rift with the royal family would not be appropriate.

"I don't believe that any single person has the right to judge another person. I'm not in a position myself to make any judgments," she told People magazine.

"I have been judged all my life, and I have no judgment on the Sussexes."

Fergie's support is timely, coming just a day after it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan were asked to leave their royal digs at Frogmore Cottage so another family member, Prince Andrew, could move in.

A spokesperson for the couple's Archewell Foundation told Fox News Digital, "We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage."

Previously married to the disgraced Duke of York, Fergie maintained a close relationship with the late Princess Diana, growing up together from the time they were teenagers.

"I think that [Princess] Diana would be incredibly proud of her grandchildren," Ferguson shared.

"And not just the Sussex grandchildren, but Will's children," the Duchess added, referring to Prince William's three children with Kate Middleton: future heir to the throne Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are parents to Archie, 3 and Lilibet, 1, whose middle name Diana is a tribute to her late grandmother.

The Duchess of York, whose latest novel "A Most Intriguing Lady" will hit shelves next week, previously told the magazine that she thought Diana would think highly of both women her sons had chosen as life partners.

"If [Diana] were sitting with me right now, I know she would say, 'I am so proud of both of my boys and the wonderful wives they have chosen,'" noting "each has got her own voice."

Additionally, she believes Diana would have made a wonderful grandmother.

"She would be just like me, obsessed with her grandchildren. Because that's what she loved," she said.

It seems there's enough love to go around, because Fergie is also offering her support for King Charles and his wife Camilla.

"I'm very supportive of the king and the queen consort, and I really am glad to do whatever it takes to support them on their road ahead."

Ferguson shares two daughters with Prince Andrew, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, and currently has two grandchildren. Eugenie, already mother to son August, is expecting her second child. Beatrice has one child, a daughter named Sienna.