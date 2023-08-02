Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented a united front in a new video – their first public appearance together since the alleged car chase in New York after an awards ceremony in May.

The clip, shared on their Archewell Foundation's website, showed the couple calling a handful of recipients of The Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund.

Harry and Meghan are seen sitting outside in a garden area, huddled together on speakerphone, congratulating excited and surprised young people.

"Thank you for doing everything that you do, our kids especially are incredibly grateful," Prince Harry told one participant, referring to the couple's children Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.

Markle added with a laugh, "They don’t know it yet! But they will!"

Per the Archewell website, The Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund awarded 26 young people and organizations – "selected for their groundbreaking approach to changing the future of technology" – a total of $2 million to "support their efforts to build a more inclusive, equitable, and accountable online world."

The new video of Prince Harry and Markle together shuts down rumors that had been swirling about the couple’s relationship being strained the past few months. Though the couple appears to be on good terms, their relationship with Buckingham Palace and the royal family remains tense.

In July, Prince Harry and Prince William both participated in the Diana Award ceremony, an organization that honors their late mother’s charitable legacy. But the brothers didn’t actually meet or speak in person, as William spoke in a prerecorded message and wasn’t present.

Prince Harry did attend the coronation of his father, King Charles III, in May, another event where it was reported the brothers didn’t speak.

The 38-year-old flew back to California immediately after the ceremony and skipped out on post-coronation festivities. The coronation was held the same day as Harry and Meghan's son Archie's fourth birthday.

The Duke of Sussex also missed out on Trooping the Colour for King Charles III, the official birthday parade for the monarch, and the first of his reign.

It was reported that Harry and Meghan were not invited to the event.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital at the time that decision was to be expected in the wake of Harry's tell-all memoir "Spare" and the couple's Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan."

"His estrangement with his family seems total," Fitzwilliams said. "The Sussexes have, as the palace sees it, gone rogue. The Sussexes attended last year but only because it was one of the celebrations of the queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and they were hardly visible. A litany of recent attacks, including those in Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ and the interviews surrounding it most recently, have underlined the rift, as his brief appearance at the coronation also did."