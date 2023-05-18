A former bodyguard for the late Princess Diana threw cold water on the narrative that the paparazzi were attempting to put Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in danger during an alleged car chase Tuesday evening.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed they were chased by photographers for "over two hours" in a "relentless" pursuit after leaving the Women of Vision Awards – where Markle was honored for her advocacy work. Diana's previous head of security, Ken Wharfe, spoke about the alleged chase during Thursday's episode of "Good Morning Britain."

"The paparazzi, at best, can be talked to, but at worst they’re a nuisance," he said during the appearance, according to Page Six.

"But they’re not out to cause the death of any one person. So, I think we have to be a little bit careful there."

Princess Diana tragically died in 1997 after being pursued by paparazzi while in Paris.

The pursuit ended when the speeding car smashed into a pillar in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel. Diana passed away hours later after undergoing surgery at a hospital.

Wharfe worked for Princess Diana from 1987 until 1993. He continued to work for the Royal Protection Squad until he retired in 2002.

Earlier in the interview, the bodyguard claimed that Prince Harry's security team might not have had the experience needed to deal with the high level of interest the couple receive from the paparazzi.

"The protection team he has got at the moment has never dealt with such a high-profile celebrity as Harry and Meghan," Wharfe explained. "To them, I have some sympathy."

"The whole point is you have to take advice on this, and I don’t know to what extent the New York Police Department were involved, but basically, it’s something that needs to be properly stage-managed," he added.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Markle told Fox News Digital: "the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers.

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety."

The NYPD, who assisted Prince Harry and Markle with transportation, shared their account with Fox News Digital. "There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging," Julian Phillips, deputy commissioner of public information, said in a statement.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams criticized the "reckless and irresponsible" incident during a press conference, but also said he found it "hard to believe" a "two-hour, high-speed chase" happened in the densely-populated city wrought with traffic, pedestrians and ongoing construction projects.

No video footage of the alleged car chase has been shared publicly at the time of publication.

Fox News Digital reached out to reps for Prince Harry and Markle, as well as the royal family, but have not heard back.