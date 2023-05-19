Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
‘CATASTROPHIC’ CLAIMS - Prince Harry, Meghan Markle chase: NYPD report may contradict claims of 'near-catastrophic' incident. Continue reading here…
PROTECT THE PRINCE - Prince Harry's security battle with King Charles intensifies with alleged NYC paparazzi chase. Continue reading here…
SINGER HOSPITALIZED - Jimmy Buffet cancels a show and says ‘growing old is not for sissies.’ Continue reading here…
BELOVED BASSIST - Andy Rourke, bass guitarist for The Smiths, dies at 59. Continue reading here…
BEDROOM ‘TEMPTATIONS’ - Jimmie Allen publicly apologizes to estranged wife for 'humiliating her' with 'affair' after sex abuse lawsuit. Continue reading here…
MAKING A SPLASH - Martha Stewart's love life heats up after posing in a daring swimsuit for the Sports Illustrated cover. Continue reading here…
‘FAITH IS A BIG PART OF IT’ - 'Duck Dynasty's' Willie and Korie Robertson share the key to marital success. Continue reading here…
WEIGHING IN - Mike Tyson is unclear if Jamie Foxx will play a boxer in a biopic as planned amid his health scare. Continue reading here…
PILLOW TALK - Rachel Bilson claims she got fired from a job after sharing her 'favorite' sex position. Continue reading here…
BOSS BABY - Alec Baldwin, a father of 8, becomes a first-time grandfather. Continue reading here…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter