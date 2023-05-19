Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

‘CATASTROPHIC’ CLAIMS - Prince Harry, Meghan Markle chase: NYPD report may contradict claims of 'near-catastrophic' incident. Continue reading here…

PROTECT THE PRINCE - Prince Harry's security battle with King Charles intensifies with alleged NYC paparazzi chase. Continue reading here…

SINGER HOSPITALIZED - Jimmy Buffet cancels a show and says ‘growing old is not for sissies.’ Continue reading here…

BELOVED BASSIST - Andy Rourke, bass guitarist for The Smiths, dies at 59. Continue reading here…

BEDROOM ‘TEMPTATIONS’ - Jimmie Allen publicly apologizes to estranged wife for 'humiliating her' with 'affair' after sex abuse lawsuit. Continue reading here…

MAKING A SPLASH - Martha Stewart's love life heats up after posing in a daring swimsuit for the Sports Illustrated cover. Continue reading here…

‘FAITH IS A BIG PART OF IT’ - 'Duck Dynasty's' Willie and Korie Robertson share the key to marital success. Continue reading here…

WEIGHING IN - Mike Tyson is unclear if Jamie Foxx will play a boxer in a biopic as planned amid his health scare. Continue reading here…

PILLOW TALK - Rachel Bilson claims she got fired from a job after sharing her 'favorite' sex position. Continue reading here…

BOSS BABY - Alec Baldwin, a father of 8, becomes a first-time grandfather. Continue reading here…

