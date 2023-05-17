Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly involved in a "near catastrophic car chase," involving paparazzi photographers, according to the couple's spokesperson.
The incident took place after the couple had attended an awards ceremony in New York by the Ms. Foundation for Women where the Duchess of Sussex was honored for her work.
"Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," the spokesperson said in a statement.
"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers."
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.