COMMENTARY: After months of will they, won’t they, it was finally announced with great fanfare that Harry would attend the royal coronation.

Now Duchess Meghan, that was another thing. While she sits back idly waiting for an apology from the royals for making her relevant and internationally famous, she declined the invite to the event of the decade because she wanted to stay home for a 4-year old’s birthday party. Truthfully, can anyone recall their fourth birthday?

After a batch of backfires in the PR stakes – with secret letters sent to King Charles to explain why she was such a monster on TV to Oprah, and then to explain the meaning behind it – this was the bombshell of the week.

This was followed up with Meghan gushing about her chum for a social media talk. Then, if that were not quite enough, accidentally going out to a Lakers game and brushing away the rehearsed advances of her husband Prince Harry for the world to see on the "kiss cam." Well, that all failed so now what? This!

You see Meghan trusts/uses a few people on earth with her detailed worlds, and her closest crony is the man who also misled the world about he and her not advising/working on a biography flop, you know the one who regularly pops up on TV spouting drivel like how hard Meghan and Harry are working on their charity work.

He is back just in time to launch this new PR missile and hopes that people will remember what hardworking charitable people they are. Sadly for them, he chose the little watched U.K. show "This Morning," embroiled already in their own crisis with its presenters falling out and court cases, not the best choice of daytime TV you can imagine.

"Meghan and Harry were not sure they would be welcomed," he gushed to camera, which would almost bring a tear to a glass eye.

Really, you think, after the docs, the book "Spare" and Harry demanding that the royals pay homage to Meghan, meanwhile bowing down to Harry. Again, you see, Meghan and Harry want to put the public spin on this.

I can reveal in fact they were both cordially invited way back late last year, with an offer directly from the king, to spend the festive season with them and the family. The truth is they had no idea at that time on how to get in touch with Harry as his phone keeps changing due to "security," so again not the truth but Meghan and Harry’s truth.

One thing I can also pass on is this – direct from palace courtiers – they have no idea what plane Harry has agreed to travel on, or what day and time he is arriving, which again makes it all about them.

One very good source tells me this, "Until we see him at the castle gates being driven up by the Met Police security here in England, then we won’t believe he is coming and that tragically is the feeling of the king." He wants him there and hopes he will attend but with Meghan and Harry propping up their own PR, who knows? They know he could get even more publicity if he fails to show up, and then it's all about them again.

I might add also the feeling from the new team pushing Meghan into the limelight – once again – would be a snapshot of her husband Harry at the coronation with her children both looking on adoringly missing their papa, while he stands alone in London, on a newly launched Instagram account.

To finish off the PR plug, the text, I am told, will be something along the lines of being "so proud of her husband and her children," ensuring the limelight – at least sprinkles – a little in her direction. Would she dare though? The palace seems to think so. We shall await the next rumblings.