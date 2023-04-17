Prince Harry isn’t the only "spare" King Charles has been dealing with.

With just weeks before the monarch’s coronation, his younger brother Prince Andrew is said to be refusing to move out of his palatial Royal Lodge in Windsor, which is reportedly worth $37 million. The 63-year-old has lived in the lavish home since 2003.

"Andrew apparently has been dragging his heels, unwilling to be forced out of the home he has shared with [his ex-wife] Fergie and his children for nearly 20 years," Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," told Fox News Digital.

"The king has thrown Andrew a bone more than once since their mother died, allowing his disgraced brother to appear alongside the rest of the family at several high-profile events and ceremonies," Andersen shared. "Charles is sending the message that he is not casting Andrew out entirely, and one would think the Duke of York would be grateful for that and just pack up and move into the smaller quarters Charles has selected for him.

"Unfortunately, rather than making King Charles' life easier, Andrew is pushing back," Andersen claimed. "It's a classic case of no good deed goes unpunished."

In March, it was reported that Charles, 74, offered Frogmore Cottage to his brother. A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the couple was asked to vacate their U.K. home, which is located on the grounds of Windsor Castle. It was their main residence before they gave up royal duties and moved to California in 2020.

The Sun newspaper reported that Charles started the eviction process Jan. 11, a day after the publication of Harry’s explosive memoir "Spare." The book included Harry's account of private conversations with his father and older brother Prince William.

After they left Britain, Harry and Meghan Markle said Frogmore Cottage would remain their base when they visited the U.K.

"Andrew is only one of the many headaches Charles faces as he approaches his coronation," Andersen explained. "Topping the list is, of course, what to do about Harry and Meghan. Yes, by deciding to attend his father's coronation alone, Harry has taken some of the pressure off and perhaps opened the door a tiny crack to an inevitable reconciliation. But there is still so much animosity between Harry and William. It's hard to imagine how or when they will fully repair what was once a strong brotherly bond."

Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, told Fox News Digital "tension is growing" leading up to the coronation. Charles became king upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September. He will be crowned May 6 at London’s Westminster Abbey.

"Andrew is trapped between a rock and a hard place," said Schofield. "He knows he has to play the game to stay in the fold but feels like he is shrinking under King Charles’ reign. He was never particularly close to his older brother, but Charles’ plans are making Andrew especially resentful. I think tension is growing leading up to the coronation because it is simply so close to the deadlines the palace has set for their multiple evictions."

Andrew stepped back from royal duties in 2019 amid his controversial connection to the late American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He was also stripped of his honorary military titles. Before her death in 2022, the queen also removed his honorary leadership of various charities, known as royal patronages, and barred him from using the title "his royal highness" in official settings.

The council in the northern city of York voted unanimously to withdraw the prince’s "freedom of the city." The honor was awarded to Andrew in 1987 after the queen made him the Duke of York. He is the first person to be stripped of the status, an honor that dates back to medieval times. Local leaders have since argued that Andrew should also lose the title of Duke of York. A spokesperson for Andrew declined to comment at the time.

In 2022, a U.S. judge dismissed the sex abuse lawsuit against Andrew, who reached a settlement with accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre. The prince made a substantial donation to his accuser’s charity and declared he never meant to malign her character.

Charles has previously expressed his intention to have a slimmed-down monarchy, which would focus on immediate heirs. But royal sources told The Telegraph Charles wouldn’t leave his brother "homeless or penniless."

According to the outlet, Andrew’s annual allowance of nearly $300,000 is reportedly being cut this month, and friends claimed it will make it difficult for him to maintain the 98-acre Windsor property. His main source of income is his Navy pension and a"substantial inheritance" from his late parents.

"Know that nothing happens accidentally or even by chance with the royals," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital. "Prince Andrew was seen walking right behind King Charles on Easter Sunday. His positioning is an indication of some sort of vindication and an initial attempt at the rehabilitation of the disgraced Duke.

"Prince Andrew’s desperate attempt to remain relevant is the main reason he has refused to vacate his current residence, the Royal Lodge," she added. "This has caused a chasm between him and his elder brother, who though has given him the keys to Frogmore Cottage in an effort to oust him. Conceding for him to appear so prominently at Easter may well be a concession to him in this process.

"In addition, he’s just as furious regarding the potential ban on him wearing the elaborate ‘Garter Knight’ robes, which signified his position as a prestigious Knight of the Garter, during the coronation."

The Duke of York is said to be "furious" over the possibility he’ll be banned from wearing his ceremonial robes when the king is crowned. The royal, a knight in the Order of the Garter, was expecting to wear his grand regalia, the Mirror recently reported.

According to the outlet, the king's coronation will be a "Collar Day," which means members of the Order of the Garter can wear the collar that signifies the British orders of knighthood that they belong to.

The Order of the Garter is known as the oldest order of chivalry in the world. It is nearly 700 years old.

The outlet noted that Andrew may be ordered to wear "a lounge suit" after he was stripped of his military appointment as colonel of the Grenadier Guards. He remains a vice admiral because of his service in the Royal Navy.

"Andrew is making even these small steps towards streamlining the monarchy difficult for Charles," said Andersen, adding that, despite any resistance, "the new king is determined to make big changes" to the monarchy.

"King Charles has plenty of plates spinning as he approaches his coronation," said Andersen. "Granted, necessity has made him a multitasker. Still, there are limits. The strain on him must be considerable, although I must say he has been doing a masterful job concealing it."