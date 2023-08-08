A Democratic strategist told NBC News that President Biden's "brand" and image has been "damaged by him and those around him," amid the ongoing investigations into the president's son, Hunter Biden.

"There’s a reason why his numbers are the way they are," the Democratic strategist, who remained anonymous, told the outlet.

"It’s not just the economy," the strategist said of Biden's low approval rating. "It’s not because people are just concerned about inflation. It’s not just because people are concerned about his age. His brand has been damaged by him and those around him."

The outlet reported that Democrats are worried about how Biden's "family drama" might affect his political appeal.

"The recent revelations with Hunter Biden really are in conflict with the current perception of his image of being squeaky clean," pollster and Noble Predictive CEO Mike Noble told NBC.

"I think this potentially impacts his image," he added, amid ongoing investigations into his son and the recent acknowledgment of Hunter's daughter.

The Biden's only recently acknowledged their seventh grandchild, Navy Joan Roberts, in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward," Biden said.

"This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter," he added. "Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy."

NBC also reported that Biden's "family man" brand took its "biggest hit" after only acknowledging Roberts recently.

Biden will have to hope voters "look past any discomfort with the nicks in his narrative," the report said, and compare him to the alternative in the 2024 election, which polls show right now is former president Donald Trump.

Democrats are also concerned that Hunter Biden news was "creating a distraction from Trump’s character."

Biden reportedly waited for an "ok" from his son to release a statement on his seventh grandchild.

"But before he could do so, he wanted to take one final step: getting the ‘green light’ from his son, which he received last week, one source said," the report read.

"Biden largely followed his son's guidance in keeping quiet as the legal case unfolded, sources familiar with the matter said. With the dispute reaching a settlement, the president wanted to speak out and his son agreed he should do so, a source said, in part because, he told his father, it would help negate a Republican line of attack," it continued.

