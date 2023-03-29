President Biden will be visiting Mississippi on Friday after violent tornadoes hit cities in the southern state.

The White House announced on Wednesday that Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Rolling Fork, Mississippi, on Friday, which was hit by an EF4 tornado on March 25.

According to Fox Weather, the tornado began near Rolling Fork and continued 30 miles northeast through Silver City, with first responders reporting damage in both cities.

In a statement, the White House said that Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will "visit with first responders, state and local officials, and communities impacted by the devastation."

Radar analysis shows that the tornado was on the ground for around 80 miles and had the ability to lift debris at least 20,000 feet in the air.

The former mayor of Rolling Fork, Fred Miller, said that much of the town was destroyed.

"The west part of Rolling Fork is a residential area, and just a number of houses over there have been completely destroyed," Miller said. "Highway 61, where most of our businesses are, all of the businesses on 61 have been completely destroyed. People are trapped in a couple of the eateries, and people are trying to get them out now."

Rolling Fork Mayor Eldridge Walker told Fox News that the community is "devastated."

"We've lost lives. We have folks who are injured, and I have friends that I've lost and families that are displaced," he explained. "And, right now, we are working real hard to make sure that those families that are displaced and the children — we're taking care of them and [getting] them what they need at this point."

