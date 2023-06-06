A Christian pastor said a mobile cash sharing app shut down his account over his street preaching against LGBTQ issues and events.

Rich Penkoski leads the online ministry Warriors for Christ and has traveled across the country protesting drag shows for children for years. He told The Christian Post he was puzzled to discover last week that his Cash App account, which he used to fund travel for his ministry, was suddenly locked.

After calling the company, a representative reportedly told Penkoski he had violated the terms of service. But after arguing with the representative, he said that she could not explain how he did so. The pastor claimed his account had always been in good standing leading up to this.

After the representative admitted that he had not violated the terms, Penkoski said he was told his account was closed because the company didn't like what he was using the app for.

STREET PREACHER THREATENED WITH JAIL TIME AFTER CITING BIBLE VERSES AGAINST LOCAL OKLAHOMA LGBTQ ORGANIZATION

"And I said, 'What do you mean?' And it's because people would donate money, again not huge sums of money, but when we would travel and go preach … [at] a Drag Queen Story Hour, pride event or what have you … a lot of people would send Cash App for … gas money, things like that," Penkoski said in the interview.

The conversation became heated after Penkoski asked the representative if they were trying to "cancel" Christians' accounts based on what they were using the app for.

He claimed the representative "got really nasty with me" after that and canceled his appeal to unlock his account before hanging up on him.

Fox News Digital reached out to Cash App for comment but did not receive a response by time of publication.

PASTOR SPENDS EASTER IN JAIL AFTER ANOTHER ARREST AT DRAG QUEEN EVENT

Penkoski said his wife's account also seemed to be targeted by the company. He explained how he told supporters to send cash donations to his wife's account in a livestream on his ministry's YouTube channel after losing access to his account. He claims that Cash App then closed his wife's account one day later.

The pastor told The Christian Post that Cash App's decision had put a "damper" on his ministry because he also used the app to help others.

"People would contact our ministry if they had a need … we would give people money for groceries, we'd give people money to help pay an electric bill if they needed it," he said.

This is not the first time the pastor's outspoken opposition to LGBTQ issues has landed him in hot water.

Penkoski was slapped with a five-year restraining order for protesting a local Oklahoma LGBTQ activist group recently.

He told Fox News Digital in May that he believes the restraining order is unconstitutional and could herald a legal precedent that could chill the speech of Christians and others.

The father of children ranging from 2 years old to 20, said he "felt moved by God" to oppose drag events involving children. Since his legal battle with the LGBTQ group, he said he has received multiple death threats and that his property has been vandalized.

Fox News' Jon Brown contributed to this report.