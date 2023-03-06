Real estate developer and livelong Portland native Dustin Michael Miller is saying goodbye to the city after walking into his office to discover bullet holes had penetrated the glass close to where he would normally sit while working.

"Alright Portland, I'm done with you. I'm over. This has gotta stop, OK?" he said in an Instagram reel Saturday. Miller panned the camera around to his desk, adding, "I work right here a lot during the day. Well, look what happened last night."

Bullet holes riddled the window over his shoulder, close to his desk.

"If I was here [the bullets would] be in the back of my head right now," he added.

Miller said Monday on "Fox & Friends First" that the development was the final straw in the city's relentless crime saga for him, telling anchors Todd Piro and Ashley Strohmier that the area has been in rapid decline in recent years.

"It's scary living there and coming to work and finding bullet holes in your office. It's somewhere where you sit all day, and they're literally right behind my head," he said.

"It's gotta stop. Our city is out of control. It is unrecognizable. I've lived here my whole life, and it's just deteriorated over the last five years."

Still, concerns over the interim period before Miller can flee is raising concerns for him as crime ravages the area in other ways.

"It's not uncommon to see homeless people running around the city with axes and machetes, and it's just a common thing that nobody does anything. You call the police, and it's very rare that they show up."

The issue raises larger concerns about policing, policy and whether city officials have done anything to steer the city in the right direction after going astray.

Miller said Saturday's incident is a reminder that the city's violence can happen to anyone and slammed Portland leaders for pushing policies that allow criminals to "do whatever they want."

"I think there's a bill on the table where we would give every homeless person $1,000 a month. It's like… you've got to be kidding me. This is absolute madness," he said.

"We just passed a law where all drugs are legal. You don't get [incarcerated for] possession anymore, so anybody over a certain quantity [of substances], no problem. You go to court… and you either get a ticket or you go to treatment."

Miller said despite a mass exodus from the city, he has yet to see a decline in business, but he remains fearful that a decline could be on the horizon.