Popular CBS-New York meteorologist Elise Finch died suddenly over the weekend at age 51, the station announced on Sunday with profound sadness.

The cause of death was not yet determined.

"Elise was a gifted and consummate professional who took great care with her work. She was also a wonderful ambassador in the community, including her hometown of Mount Vernon. Above all, Elise was a fiercely loving and devoted mother to her daughter Grace and wife to Graig Henriques, who is a photojournalist at WCBS," the station wrote.

Finch, who appeared on air as recently as Friday, had a 16-year run at WCBS, first joining the station in 2007 as a weekend meteorologist. She was most recently on the morning news.

WCBS anchor Jessica Moore became emotional when informing viewers of the tragic loss.

"Elise was fiercely loyal to those she loved, a straight shooter, a consummate professional, and made me laugh until I cried," Moore tweeted. "But above all she was completely devoted to her family, especially her daughter Grace. I love you so much, my friend. Heaven now has an angel like no other."

WCBS anchor Chris Wragge tweeted, "My heart is broken. Our team will never be the same. No one matched musical wits better. I’ll miss you much."

"Heartbroken today with the devastating news we lost our amazing friend and colleague Elise Finch. Her smile and positive energy always left a smile on everyone’s face. Our thoughts are with her husband Graig and daughter Grace and the entire Finch family," sportscaster Steve Overmyer tweeted.

Reporter Tony Aiello added to the social media tributes, "Elise Finch loved music. The song of her life deserved many more verses. Her gifts were many, and so too the lives she touched. My deepest condolences to Graig and little Grace, her parents and sister, and all our CBS2 family."

On Monday morning, WCBS aired a touching tribute to Finch that included a montage of photos and footage from her career.

"Elise Finch was our bright light in the morning," the narrator said. "Her death is sudden and unexpected, leading us all trying to understand how this could happen to our beautiful Elise."

The narrator continued, "Her dedication to the job was truly evident every day. Every major weather event Elise reported on, many in the elements."

Finch, a self-professed superfan of Janet Jackson, was passionate about music and regularly interviewed entertainers for the network.

"Truly every day was a good day when we were with Elise," the narrator said. "We will miss her."