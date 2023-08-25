Pop star Dua Lipa said it's "scary to be a woman" in her latest interview with Vogue France, telling the outlet that patriarchal "structures of domination" are still in place.

The global hit-maker, who made a cameo in this summer’s blockbuster film "Barbie," did not hold back on social issues during the conversation. She also spoke of the transphobia and homophobia she believes exists in today’s society.

In addition, she defended herself from critics who were slamming her for partying at a strip club with fellow pop-star Lizzo, who is currently facing a lawsuit from her backup performers for inappropriate sexual behavior at a similar venue.

LIZZO SHARES 'TRUTH HURTS' WRITING CREDIT, SLAMS PLAGIARISM ACCUSATIONS

The wide-ranging interview covered many facets of the 28-year-old musicians’ career, which began with modeling and then turned into pop super stardom. When asked if she felt afraid of "toxic masculinity" while trying to make it in her career, Lipa said being a woman is scary.

She told the outlet, "#MeToo or not, it's always scary to be a woman and to come home at night on a deserted street. I have so many memories where you prepare your keys in your hands, where you hold your bag, where you pretend to telephone... I don't know if that will change one day."

However, the singer claimed she believes that people, especially men, are now taking extra steps to fight systems of oppression against women that have "been in place for ages."

The "Dance the Night" singer claimed, "I feel more solidarity for what women are going through. The guys are more attentive. Maybe they're just afraid of being accused one day, but I still feel like a lot of people realize that structures of domination have been in place for ages. And this observation can change things."

Lipa added, "So we're going in the right direction, even if there's still a lot of work to do."

LIZZO SAYS RELIGIOUS UPBRINGING WOULD HAVE PROHIBITED HER TO LISTEN TO THE MUSIC SHE CREATES NOW

Vogue then brought up the backlash to the singer attending a strip club with pop star Lizzo in 2020. She was asked what she thought about critics accusing her of "defending ‘the exploitation of women’" by attending such a venue.

Lipa rejected the accusation, stating, "Obviously I am against any exploitation. But I also see that we constantly criticize the choices that women make. We get slut-shamed for everything and anything. And before attacking people, who cares about their history? So, for me, it’s super important to respect women’s choices, whatever they are."

Lizzo recently became the target of a lawsuit brought by her former backup dancers, alleging she pressured some of them to touch the bodies of nude dancers at a European strip club. In addition to that incident and other similar ones, the suit alleged that Lizzo subjected her dancers to a hostile work environment.

Lipa was not asked about the suit by Vogue France.

When the outlet asked the singer about "violence" aimed at the LGBTQ community, she said, "Homophobia and transphobia are close to misogyny. A lot of people, deep down, are just afraid of themselves. The freedom of others confronts them with what they do not have the courage to express."

"The beauty of a free, true and proud being paralyzes them," Lipa added.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media