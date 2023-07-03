Political columnist Jack Shafer called for a strong Democrat to challenge President Biden, suggesting that it would toughen him up and would "prepare us" in case he's "seriously injured" or just "dies one evening."

Shafer argued that Biden needed a "tune up" and suggested the president needs a challenger that could "prepare him" for the general election.

"Besides putting him in fighting trim (or not), primary adversaries would prepare us for the all too real possibility that he’s incapacitated by a stroke, seriously injured in one of his frequent falls or another bike crash, or just dies one evening. It’s not impolite or unkind to plan for the sudden departure of any employee," Shafer wrote.

He suggested California Gov. Gavin Newsom or Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as alternative presidential candidates.

"Both Newsom and Buttigieg are going to run in 2028 anyway, so why not get going now? They would be doing him a favor by toughening him up," he wrote.

The Politico columnist noted several of Biden's recent gaffes, specifically when he told a reporter that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "losing the war in Iraq."

"The English language has never been his friend, so it’s logical that his managers, er, his aides, have limited his exposure to the press," Shafer continued.

He also seemed to criticize Vice President Harris, suggesting that she has yet to convince Americans that she's ready to step into Biden's shoes.

"If Kamala Harris had convinced the country that she could step into Biden’s shoes should he suddenly step out of them, the argument for a primary challenge wouldn’t be so urgent. But when was the last time somebody you trust told you Harris could easily fill those shoes, let alone sprint to the nomination if the hereafter called Biden home before November 2024?" he said.

Shafer concluded by noting even Beto O'Rourke would be a good option.

"Just any heavyweight under the age of 75 with the pugilistic skills to put the current champion through a hammering 12 rounds. Nobody is owed another term just because they’re completing their first. You should have to fight for the right to lead your party. And your country," she said.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianna Williamson are so far the only Democrats challenging Biden.