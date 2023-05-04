Politicians took to Twitter on Thursday to commemorate Star Wars Day with tweets critics panned as "cringe."

May 4 has long been regarded as a day to celebrate the iconic movie franchise as fans post on social media "May the Fourth be with you," an offshoot of the memorable Star Wars quote "May the force be with you."

But some like Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., got a bit carried away.

Schiff shared an AI-generated image of himself as a Jedi captioning it, "The Force is all around us. It’s you. It’s us. It’s this grassroots team. #MayThe4thBeWithYou."

Schiff's tweet was torched by critics.

"Only you could ruin Star Wars day," digital marketer Beth Baumann reacted.

"Midjourney is going to make everything about politics stupider," Vox correspondent Ian Millhiser wrote, referring to the AI program.

"@TheDemocrats do fire your marketing person. This is just cringe," commentator Jennifer Oliver O'Connell tweeted.

"Cringe x1000" Twitter personality Catturd similarly wrote.

"LOL. It’s amazing how horribly embarrassing a person can be without even realizing it," The Heatland Institute executive editor Justin Haskins exclaimed.

Schiff wasn't the only lawmaker to raise eyebrows on Star Wars Day. Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., shared a video parodying the Star Wars opening crawl text, this one dubbed "Congress Wars."

"It is a dark time for the galaxy. Despite the losing battle for control of the Galactic House, the Democrats in the White House and Galactic Senate remain intransigent, refusing to negotiate peace and prosperity measures for the good of the Republic," the text read. "While the Galactic Senate and members of the President's cabinet endlessly debate this alarming chain of events, the planet of New York has dispatched a Jedi Knight, the guardians of peace and justice in the galaxy, to settle the conflict. Jedi Knight Mike Lawler prepares to return to the capital planet of Washington after visiting the planet of the Galactic Republic's close ally, Israel."

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy also got in on the Star Wars action, suggesting he is the country's "last hope" while swiping rivals former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

