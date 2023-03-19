The fallout from Newark, N.J., being hoodwinked into honoring a nonexistent land created by a fake Hindu cult leader and accused rapist shows there are no bounds politicians won't cross to appear "inclusive," former CIA official Buck Sexton said.

Sexton, host of "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show," noted how Newark forged the relationship with the faux-guru leader of "Kailasa," led by a reported fugitive from India called Nithyananda.

"This is a reminder [of] the calculation that so many of these different politicians made," Sexton said.

"No one's getting to be a millionaire because of these little treaties of friendship that are being signed, but the tie always goes, if you will, to the hoaxster in this case."

NEWARK SCAMMED INTO BECOMING SISTER CITY

"Any chance that a politician has to show that they're in good faith, showing how multicultural and diverse they are, they're going to take that, because even if they asked any questions, I think some of them would be worried — 'Oh my gosh, you don't know about Kailasa? You don't know about the wonderful nation of Kailasa? You must be some kind of a bigot, sir.'"

Sexton added that as a former intelligence official, there is a "massive industry" in the field of diversity, including diversity, equity and inclusion deans as well as experts at colleges and corporations.

"There's an enormous amount of money that is being made by playing on a sense of guilt that people have, by playing to the victimology narrative," he said.

"Inclusivity now means the exclusion of making any determinations — rational or otherwise — about what you're actually dealing with in some cases."

"You want to be so inclusive that you can't actually be discerning in any meaningful way about whether a country exists."

Host Jesse Watters displayed a map of several other cities that had at some level fallen victim to being duped by Nithyananda, including Fall River, Mass.; Richmond, Va.; Washington, N.C.; Jacksonville, N.C.; Hallandale Beach, Fla.; Texarkana, Texas; and several cities in California and Ohio.

He also reported several mostly-Democratic lawmakers had acted similarly – as well as at least one Republican.

"This guy was nearly our vice president," he said of Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who reportedly honored Kailasa -- along with Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md. – whom he called "Mr. January Sixth, himself."

Raskin's office responded to Watters, saying it got "snookered and scammed" and was "embarrassed" by the development, adding that Raskin "hereby revoke[s] the paper recognition extended to this con artist."

Watters also reported Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau previously honored Kailasa.