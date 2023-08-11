A Pennsylvania woman reportedly abandoned her dog at Pittsburgh International Airport on Friday, Aug. 4, after she was informed by a gate agent that her pet had to be crated in order to make her flight.

Officers were called to the scene when a TSA agent reported that there was an unattended animal in an airport parking garage, according to police.

"There was a brown and white French bulldog in a green stroller," Sgt. Michael Kuma of the Allegheny County Police Department (ACPD) told Fox News Digital.

"Next to the dog was a dog bowl and a Ziploc bag of food," Kuma added.

Kuma said the dog’s name is Bandit who appeared to be about six to seven years old.

"While our officers unfortunately do see quite a number of abandonment cases, typically they are animals left behind in a home, are a result of evictions, or tied out in a public place," Kathleen Beaver, CEO of Animal Friends, said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

"This is the first case that we have investigated involving a suspected abandonment at an airport," the statement continued.

Animal Friends, a Pittsburgh-area animal welfare organization, is currently caring for Bandit.

"As a dog owner myself, it's hard for me to imagine abandoning my dog under any circumstance," Kuma said.

He continued, "So it's hard for me to wrap my head around the logic or the rationale there. It's hard for me to even understand what was going on. But there could be some extenuating circumstances that we don't know just yet."

A microchip led officers to find contact information for the owner, Kuma said, but that information is being withheld due to the ongoing investigation.

Kuma added that investigators were able to track down the woman’s flight and pieced together the story using airport video surveillance and by talking with airline officials, but declined to say which airline or where she was traveling.

Kuma said the ACPD learned that the woman was told by gate agents that Bandit would need to be crated in order to get on the flight.

That’s when the woman ditched her pup in short-term parking and boarded her flight.

The woman will likely face charges forthe unlawful act, Kuma said. But as of now, attempts to contact the owner have been unsuccessful.

"With something like this, you’re looking at animal neglect," Kuma said.

"I don't know if it would rise to the level of animal cruelty. However, that's also an additional charge. So those are the two that we would be working with, I believe."

The incident was first made known to the public in a Facebook post by the Allegheny County Police Department.

"Don’t leave your pets behind," said the post, which featured a picture of little Bandit with EOD K-9 Officer Amy Ireland, who was not the original responding officer but has experience with dogs.

After Bandit was picked up by a state dog warden, Kuma said, the dog was turned over to Animal Friends.

Beaver said police officers are actively investigating the case in conjunction with the Allegheny County Police, so she is unable to share specifics of the dog or the situation.

"I am pleased to report that the dog is doing well and is receiving the highest level of care and attention," Beaver said in her statement.

"We expect the dog to be moved to an experienced foster home for the duration of his stay with us," she added.

Beaver said her organization has been "inundated with good people in our community and across the nation" offering to adopt the dog.

She added that she is "grateful for the interest and compassion" but is focused on finding justice for the animal.

She urged pet owners to make proper arrangements before they travel.

Kuma said guidelines for flying with a pet differ by airline.

For example, travelers are allowed one carry-on pet, limited to a dog or cat, that must be kenneled and fit underneath the seat in front of them, according to the American Airlines website.

Delta Airlines has the same basic policy, but also allows household birds. Both require a fee and the kennel is counted as one carry-on item, the airline's site states.