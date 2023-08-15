Police are testing products seized from five Nebraska dispensaries to see if they contain illegally high levels of the compound THC, the Lincoln Journal Star reported Monday.

Lincoln police received warrants after checks in January, February and March found higher-than-allowed levels of THC in products at five out of 10 local dispensaries, police spokeswoman Erika Thomas told the newspaper. Follow-up tests in June also found illegal levels of THC, Thomas said.

The dispensaries are: The Cannabis Factory, Kind Life Dispensary and three 50 Shades of Green locations.

NEBRASKA MEDICAL MARIJUANA PROPOSAL FAILS TO COLLECT ENOUGH SIGNATURES, WON'T MAKE NOVEMBER BALLOT

THC is the main compound in marijuana that produces a high sensation. Medical and recreational marijuana is banned in Nebraska, but federal law allows lower levels of THC in hemp-derived products.

BILL MAHER FEARS REPUBLICANS ARE 'GONNA STEAL THE ISSUE' OF MARIJUANA FROM DEMOCRATS

Associated Press emails to The Cannabis Factory and Kind Life Dispensary were not immediately returned Monday.

Lawyers for 50 Shades of Green said the dispensary is cooperating with police and "has not been made aware of any particular product that is illegal or in violation of the Controlled Substances Act."

"To date, there have been no indications of any violations under the re-testing," 50 Shades attorneys said in a statement.