Police responded Tuesday night to a reported attempted robbery at Villanova University, leading the school to order students to shelter in place.

Villanova University Police and the Radnor Township Police Department responded at around 10:40 p.m. to an attempted robbery on the R100 Commuter Train.

The suspect allegedly pulled a gun from his backpack and tried to rob the train conductor.

No injuries were reported in the incident, the university said in a statement.

The suspect then departed the train at the Aldwyn Station, which is adjacent to the university's campus, proceeding to flee on foot over a pedestrian bridge.

Police began searching the area but have not located the suspect as of 1 a.m. Wednesday.

University police added additional patrols throughout the campus. The university said students can request a Public Safety escort back to their dorms.