A police officer in the United Kingdom borrowed a schoolboy’s small bicycle to chase a suspected burglar through a city — until she caught up with the suspect.

Officer Harriett Taylor approached the youngster and asked, "Please, can I borrow your bike? I will return it to you," as SWNS reported of the incident.

The boy, who was described as "stunned," then agreed — and watched "in amazement" as the Hampshire Police officer set off on the small bicycle to catch the suspect, SWNS noted.

Bodycam footage shows the pedal-powered police officer "racing off after the wanted man," said SWNS, the British news service.

The police later praised the boy as a "little hero" — and returned the bicycle to him.

He then posed for a photo with the arresting officer.

Hampshire Police said the incident happened on Saturday night when officers were on patrol in Gosport town center, said SWNS.

Gosport is on the south coast of Hampshire, in South East England.

Officers were searching for a wanted man, the police said, when the "quick-thinking officer" spotted the boy on his small bicycle in the White Lion Walk area of the town, the news service said.

The officer, pedaling on the borrowed bike, eventually caught up with a man, 47 — who was arrested on suspicion of theft, burglary and shoplifting, SWNS noted of the police report.

The police force said, "If you thought you spotted PC Taylor riding a child’s bike in the town center last night, we can confirm that your eyes weren’t deceiving you."

It added, "She was indeed riding a child’s bike in the town center earlier this evening," the law enforcement group also said, as SWNS noted.

"It was a bicycle she’d just borrowed from a little boy in the White Lion Walk area, and one which was needed during the search for a wanted Gosport man."

The police force added, "Knowing she needed some pedal power to assist in the capture of the 47-year-old suspect, PC Taylor approached the lad" and had a "very brief" conversation with him.

The force said that once the boy agreed to lend the officer his bicycle, the officer then said, "Thank you so much for the generous loan of your bike, young man!"

And then, afterward: "You, and your bike, were a great help to us!"

The Hampshire police also joked that the boy could borrow a police car whenever he needs one.

In comments posted about the unusual story online, one person wrote, "One has to do what one has to do. Great catch!"