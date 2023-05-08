The driver suspected of ramming an SUV into a crowd of pedestrians who were waiting at a bus stop outside a migrant center in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday has been identified.

George Alvarez, 34, was behind the wheel of the Range Rover that struck 18 people, killing eight, outside Brownsville's Ozanam Center, a shelter for migrants and homeless people in the community, Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda told reporters Monday.

Alvarez, whom police said has a long rap sheet, has been formally charged and arraigned on eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was already charged with reckless driving in the early stages of the investigation.

The victims were waiting at a city bus stop next to the center at roughly 8:30 a.m. Sunday, when the crash occurred.

DALLAS MALL SHOOTING SUSPECT MAURICIO GARCIA LEFT ODD VOICEMAIL ABOUT MONEY

Alvarez ran a red light and lost control of the SUV, which flipped onto its side, before slamming into the crowd of pedestrians, Sauceda said. Officials are still investigating whether the act was intentional.

Alvarez allegedly tried to flee from the crash scene, but several people held him down to prevent his escape, the chief said.

Six people were killed at the scene, and two others died later, police said. Nearly a dozen others were injured and rushed to area hospitals.

Officials previously confirmed that all eight people who died in the crash were migrants from Venezuela. Sauceda told reporters that the victims were male.

Alvarez received bonds totaling $3.6 million. Officials are awaiting toxicology reports to determine whether Alvarez was intoxicated, Sauceda said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Venezuelan migrants have been surging into Brownsville over the last two weeks for unclear reasons, authorities said.

On Thursday, 4,000 of about 6,000 migrants in Border Patrol custody in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley were Venezuelan.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.