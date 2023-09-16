Weather Alert

This product covers EASTERN AND NORTHERN MAINE **ALL TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS CANCELLED FOR EASTERN MAINE** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - All watches and warnings have been canceled * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 130 miles east-northeast of Petit Manan ME or about 80 miles east-northeast of Eastport ME - 45.3N 65.5W - Storm Intensity 60 mph - Movement North-northeast or 20 degrees at 14 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Post Tropical Storm Lee continues to move northeast through the Bay of Fundy and is no longer producing tropical storm winds or wind gusts across eastern Maine. Still, north to northeast winds will continue to remain gust to 25 to 35 mph overnight which may cause a few weakened trees or tree limbs to be downed. Locally heavy rainfall will continue into the early morning hours and a flood watch remains in effect for far eastern Maine. In addition, marine conditions will remain dangerous due to gale force wind gusts and high surf. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Little to no additional impacts are anticipated at this time across EASTERN AND NORTHERN MAINE. * FLOODING RAIN: Little to no additional impacts are anticipated at this time across EASTERN AND NORTHERN MAINE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Remain safely sheltered until conditions improve. When going outside be sure to stay away from downed power lines, hazardous debris and flooded areas. When clearing out fallen trees, be careful with chainsaws and axes. Always wear protective gear and keep others at a safe distance. Leaning trees and those which have fallen on roofs or power lines can be especially dangerous. If you are not in good health or unsure about what you are doing, have someone with tree cutting experience do the job. Never cut trees without a partner. If using a generator, avoid carbon monoxide poisoning by following instructions provided by the manufacturer. Operate your generator in a well-ventilated space outside of your living area and away from open doors and windows. Problems with sewer backups can further contaminate standing flood waters. Keep children away from flood waters. Also, listen for boil water alerts as tap water may have become non-potable. Be alert for any lingering wind gusts which could take down weakened trees and/or power lines, collapse damaged structures, or cause flying debris. Be alert for flooded roads which could be compromised or littered with debris. Avoid travel until water levels subside and roads have been cleared. Do not drive through places where flood waters cover the road. Turn around, don't drown! * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in Caribou ME regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of DownEast and East Central Maine, including the following counties, in DownEast Maine, Hancock and Washington. In East Central Maine, Penobscot. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1047 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for portions of East Central Washington County. Please refer to that warning for more details. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Calais, Danforth, Vanceboro, Perry, Pembroke, Princeton, Topsfield, Meddybemps, Grand Lake Stream, Lakeville, Deblois, Fowler Township, Codyville Plantation, Dyer Township, Grand Falls, Franklin, Baileyville, Robbinston, Alexander and Eastbrook. - Flood safety visit: http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. &&

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of DownEast, East Central, and Northern Maine, including the following counties, in DownEast Maine, Hancock and Washington. In East Central Maine, Penobscot. In Northern Maine, Aroostook. * WHEN...Until 1145 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 833 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Houlton, Patten, Danforth, Medway, Hodgdon, Sherman, Island Falls, Bridgewater, Smyrna, Springfield, Amity, Mount Chase, Haynesville, Reed Plantation, Wytopitlock, Smyrna Mills, Sherman Station, Cary Plantation, Dudley Township and Licoln Township. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&