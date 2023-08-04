A small plane crashed in a Florida neighborhood Friday and narrowly missed a home, crash-landing in a front yard, authorities said.
The unidentified aircraft departed Spruce Creek Airport in Port Orange, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.
The plane encountered engine trouble when it crashed in a front yard of a home on Guava Drive in Port Orange. The pilot tried landing in a canopy, which flipped into the resident's yard, FOX Orlando reported.
Two people on board were "alert and conscious," authorities said. One was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the crash. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and NTSB.