Terry Sanderson claimed Gwyneth Paltrow was responsible for more than just the injuries he suffered on the ski slope in 2016.

During the sixth day of testimony, Sanderson blamed the actress for three "near-death experiences" after the collision. Sanderson initially sued Paltrow for $3.1 million and claimed he was the victim of a hit-and-run on the slopes at the Deer Valley ski resort in 2016. A judge dismissed the claim and removed the exclusive resort and a ski instructor from the lawsuit before Sanderson proceeded with the $300,000 suit. Paltrow filed a countersuit seeking $1 and attorney's fees.

Stephen Owens, Paltrow's lawyer, called Sanderson to the stand Wednesday, and referred to three specific instances where the retired optometrist testified about serious medical issues, including an accidental overdose due to a confusion in medication.

"You blame Ms. Paltrow for all of those near-death experiences?" Owens asked.

"Yes, it's very unusual for me to not make good medical decisions," Sanderson said.

GWYNETH PALTROW'S EXPERT WITNESS ENDURES SCATHING CROSS-EXAMINATION BY PLAINTIFF'S ATTORNEY

Owens asked Sanderson about a time when he allegedly knocked himself out for a long period of time "because whatever had melted had actually warped the wooden floor." He asked, "Did you seek medical care for that?"

Sanderson said, "No, I wasn't tuned in."

Throughout six days of testimony, lawyers have argued over Sanderson's memory issues.

"Did you think you were out for 45 minutes at the time?" Owens asked. At the time I did but now I've come to the conclusion that … It was 2:30 in the morning and I just wiped up all the water on the floor, and I didn't get it all. I think that's what caused the swelling. It usually takes about 45 minutes, so I'm pretty sure that would be impossible to be out."

GWYNETH PALTROW SKI TRIAL HIGHLIGHTS TAYLOR SWIFT, TOM BRADY AND OPRAH

When asked why he didn't pursue medical attention, Terry said, "I was not making good decisions in that sort of near-death experience."

The second instance occurred when Terry cut his leg "through the femoral artery." He admitted the injury "looked like a murder scene."

A third near-death experience was an accidental overdose of medications.

"They had to give you Narcan because you had taken OxyContin and Tramadol; is that right?" Owens asked.

"I didn't know I had taken Tramadol … I took just the Oxycontin that I had for my ribs, actually, my ribs being broken from the ski accident," Sanderson said.

The 76-year-old outdoor enthusiast previously suffered a stroke and had limited function in his right eye prior to the ski crash. Sanderson claimed Paltrow crashed into him and caused "permanent traumatic brain injury" in addition to four broken ribs.

The jury heard from two of Sanderson's three daughters last week. Polly Grasham and Shae Herath both testified about changes they have observed in their father's personality since the ski collision.

Sanderson accused the Goop founder of skiing off after the accident, which left him with a "permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life," along with emotional distress and disfigurement, according to the lawsuit.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER