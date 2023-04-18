A Pennsylvania pizza delivery man has gone viral for helping police take a bite out of crime after he was seen on video tripping a fleeing suspect while on the job.

Tyler Morrell told "Fox & Friends" Tuesday he was at the right place at the right time delivering food to a customer's door when the suspect crossed his path.

"I got to the doorbell and right when I rang the doorbell is when you hear the sirens go off," Morrell said. "Then you hear the screech and the door doesn't open all the way. So I'm stuck with the pizza in my hand. So right then I knew something was going on, and I didn't know how I was going to play a role in the whole thing. But I knew I was in the middle of the movie."

Morrell, a driver for Cocco’s Pizza Aston, spotted police cars chasing a dark-colored vehicle driving on a lawn in Brookhaven, according to the video.

As Morrell walked toward the sidewalk to get a better look, one of two alleged car thieves can be seen jumping out of the vehicle and running across the street toward Morrell.

The pizza delivery man took a few steps back toward the home before lunging forward and sticking his foot out to trip the fleeing suspect, all while holding the pizza order, the video shows.

The suspect is seen falling to the ground and is quickly nabbed by police.

"Thank you sir for the assist!!!" the Brookhaven Police Department said in a post sharing video of the encounter. "If you’re interested in a job we are always looking for good people."

Morrell described the response as "overwhelming" and mostly positive but said some negative feedback had him second-guessing what he did.

"We've been saying about 99.9% of responses have been extremely positive. We've gotten a couple of phone calls threats that have come in, apparently claiming I did the wrong thing, saying how could I trip a kid?"

"I feel like I just did what every other person would have done. I'm asking people, ‘Would you have done this?,' and they’re like, 'To be honest, I don't think I would have,' and I'm like, OK, maybe I am the crazy one."

Morrell empathized with struggling youth after the teen suspect was apprehended, arguing children have been failed by "society and their parents."

"These 17-year-olds have been put in a position where they feel the need to steal a car… I don't understand how the direction has gotten to 'let's just steal everything,'" he said.

Morrell, whose first delivery job at seven years old was helping his family deliver cheesesteaks to 9/11 first responders, is collecting tips through a GoFundMe campaign to open Morrell Cheesesteak Company with his brothers.

"The main focus is to give back to the community," he said.

Fox News' Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.