Pink this week claimed that while she loves Madonna, the "Material Girl" singer "doesn’t like" her following a "silly" incident on "Live with Regis and Kelly" the first time the two pop stars met 20 years ago.

"Some people just don’t like me," the "Just Give Me a Reason" singer first told Howard Stern on Wednesday while promoting her new album "Trustfall." "I’m a polarizing individual."

Stern argued that Madonna is also a "polarizing" person.

"She is, man," the singer, 43, agreed. "I f---ing loved her."

PINK REVISITS CHRISTINA AGUILERA ‘LADY MARMALADE’ FEUD IN PROFANE TWEETS: ‘ I DON’T NEED TO KISS HER A--'

The "What About Us" singer claimed that Madonna, 65, "tried to kind of play me on ‘Regis and Kelly’ and I didn’t – I’m not the one. So, it didn’t work out."

Elaborating, she said, "Well, it’s just such a silly story because I f---ing love Madonna and I love her no matter what. Like I still love her. I love her. She was such an inspiration to me."

She explained that when she appeared on the talk show to perform in 2003, Madonna invited her into her dressing room.

"But it sort of got twisted around that I was fangirling and was dying to meet Madonna," she told Stern, "and so I just said a joke when Regis brought me out, he said, ‘How does it feel to meet – like I heard you’re just falling over yourself backstage. How does it feel?’ I’m like, ‘I thought she wanted to meet me?’ Didn’t work out. Didn’t work out for us."

"So, she took that personally," Stern noted, joking that, as a surprise, he had Madonna there "and she’s going to fight you," which made Pink crack up.

"It’s going to go three rounds, and it’s going to be great," he added.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Madonna's reps for comment.

At a separate radio interview this week, the 43-year-old also said that she was one of a "bunch" of pop stars originally invited by Madonna to be part of her onstage kiss at the 2003 MTV VMAs with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.