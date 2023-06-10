A pastel-obsessed mom in Britain is set to spend another £190,000 — or about $240,000 in U.S. dollars — on her pink-filled home to "eradicate all elements that are black, gray or beige."

Sophia Ferrari-Wills, 35, lives in a pastel pink "paradise," according to SWNS.

It's a 1960s cottage she bought and began transforming in late 2019.

After applying her own pastel-focused handiwork, the home now has a mermaid bathroom, forest playroom, ice cream office and even a tree house, which cost around £10,000, or more than $12,000, said SWNS.

Right now, nearly all the rooms are pastel-themed — and the mom of two apparently adores it so much she's in the process of changing every bit of the home into shades of pastel.

The beige-tiled kitchen floors are set to become pastel pink. By the time the renovations are complete, everything in the home reportedly will match the pastel-drenched color scheme, the British news agency noted.

The mom told SWNS there isn't a single thing in her house in Cambridge, Cambridgeshire, that won't be pastel by the time her work is done in December.

Said Sophia Ferrari-Wills, who has 437,000 followers on Instagram, "The downstairs will be completely changed — we're doing everything I've always wanted to do. I've always felt held back by the kitchen's current style, so we're having an extension [built] and walls knocked down."

She added, "We still want it to be in keeping with the cottage, but with a contemporary twist. I'll be doing all the decorating myself after the building work — then it'll be my dream home."

A greenhouse attached to the property will be turned into an open kitchen and living space, with utility room, pantry and open kitchen and living space, according to SWNS.

The mom said she wants her home to feel like a pastel-colored "open hug."

She also said, "There’s talk of pink aluminum windows and a unique style of kitchen island with pastel details and pretty pastel pink tiles — there are loads of details I am planning."

She said she is going "for maximum pastel impact."

After buying the cottage in 2019, the mom and her husband, Chis, 42, a sales manager, started their pastel-inspired project. Ferrari-Wills then began sharing the couple's progress online during the COVID lockdown.

She was able to leave her full-time job as a midwife in April 2021 to pursue interior influencing.

Currently the kitchen is painted lilac, with scallop edges, pink tiles and pink appliances.

In the hallway, the walls are green and the shutters and pink — accessorized with a wavy mirror and side table.

The large living room has strawberry-themed wallpaper and calamine pink walls, with a yellow corner sofa and a baby pink one, too, SWNS reported.

It also has a gallery wall with neon lights, a pink log burner and yellow scallop detail around the fireplace.

The downstairs bathroom is mermaid-themed.

Meanwhile, the playroom is forest-themed — with the rooms upstairs very much in keeping with the pastel theme, too.

"I am a girlie girl," the mom said, as Wales Online reported.

She also said, "People who visit are always very complimentary and amazed."