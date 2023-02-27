It goes like a Bat-tisata out of Hell.

The Automobili Pininfarina Battista has cemented its claim to be the world's quickest production car after a series of tests on a high-speed track in India.

The Mahindra-owned, Italian-built electric supercar is powered by four electric motors with a combined 1,877 hp and is built with lightweight carbon fiber construction.

The $2.2 million coupe last year set the quickest 0-60 mph acceleration time with a 1.79-second sprint, but has followed that up with a record-setting quarter-mile run.

With Autocar editor Hormazd Sorabjee behind the wheel, the Battista was able to cover the distance in just 8.55 seconds, beating the previous mark of 8.58 seconds set by the Rimac Nevera, with which it shares its motors and battery. No other stock production car has ever broken the 9-second barrier.

Sorabjee went on to set the half-mile record at 13.38 seconds on the way to a top speed of 222.5 mph on the seven-mile-long oval.

"This year, new Battista owners are excited to explore the unprecedented performance of this design and engineering masterpiece," Paolo Dellachà, Automobili Pininfarina's new CEO said.

"These speed records – and independent tests – have validated our ambition to create a new generation of hyper and luxury car leading with Battista, whereby electric power delivers performance that is simply unachievable in the world of ICE [internal combustion engine] powertrains."

The Battista has also been certified with a driving range of over 300 miles per charge.

Along with the advanced powertrain, the Battista is equipped with a computer-controlled suspension system and active aerodynamics that can adjust the rear wing to balance drag and downforce, as required, or be used as an air brake.

Just 150 will be built, each tailored to the buyer's preferences. Bespoke options are available that can push the price tag above $3 million.

Retired Pininfarina CEO Per Svantesson told Fox News Digital last October that the Battista will be followed by a model that will "attract a broader audience," but still be priced near the top of the luxury performance segment.