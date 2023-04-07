This Easter Sunday, feed your family and friends with this delectable ham dish dubbed "pineapple upside down ham" by Chef Tam AKA Tamra Patterson – the owner of Chef Tam's Underground Cafe in Memphis, Tennessee, and Chef Tam's Express in Arlington, Texas.
Chef Tam shared that the inspiration behind this recipe is simple: sweet is an excellent companion for savory and salty flavors.
"Hams have always paired well with brown sugar and pineapples, so this was the perfect opportunity to take a traditional Easter Ham to new levels," she said.
Chef Tam suggests serving the ham with a deviled egg potato salad or smoked turkey and Southern collard greens.
Makes 20-25 servings
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 45 minutes
1 12-15 pound spiral sliced ham
3 cups crushed pineapple
3 cups brown sugar, 1 Cup reserved
1 jar pineapple (ice cream topping)
1 stick salted butter
1 jar maraschino cherries
1. In a sauce pot, melt butter, add two cups of brown sugar, stir until well combined on medium heat, place ham in the roaster and preheat the oven to 375 °F.
2. Pour brown sugar butter mixture on top and then sprinkle reserved brown sugar; add crushed pineapple to the base of the roaster and then top ham with the pineapple topping.
3. Bake covered for 30 minutes basting ham every 10 minutes with pineapples; then remove cover and turn oven on broil.
4. Place cherries across the top and sides of ham with toothpicks and then return to oven on broil for 7-to-10 minutes.
This original recipe is owned by thecheftam.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.