This Easter Sunday, feed your family and friends with this delectable ham dish dubbed "pineapple upside down ham" by Chef Tam AKA Tamra Patterson – the owner of Chef Tam's Underground Cafe in Memphis, Tennessee, and Chef Tam's Express in Arlington, Texas.

Chef Tam shared that the inspiration behind this recipe is simple: sweet is an excellent companion for savory and salty flavors.

"Hams have always paired well with brown sugar and pineapples, so this was the perfect opportunity to take a traditional Easter Ham to new levels," she said.

Chef Tam suggests serving the ham with a deviled egg potato salad or smoked turkey and Southern collard greens.

Makes 20-25 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

1 12-15 pound spiral sliced ham

3 cups crushed pineapple

3 cups brown sugar, 1 Cup reserved

1 jar pineapple (ice cream topping)

1 stick salted butter

1 jar maraschino cherries

1. In a sauce pot, melt butter, add two cups of brown sugar, stir until well combined on medium heat, place ham in the roaster and preheat the oven to 375 °F.

2. Pour brown sugar butter mixture on top and then sprinkle reserved brown sugar; add crushed pineapple to the base of the roaster and then top ham with the pineapple topping.

3. Bake covered for 30 minutes basting ham every 10 minutes with pineapples; then remove cover and turn oven on broil.

4. Place cherries across the top and sides of ham with toothpicks and then return to oven on broil for 7-to-10 minutes.

This original recipe is owned by thecheftam.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.