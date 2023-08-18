A report by federal transportation officials said a deadly hot-air balloon crash in New Mexico was, in part, caused by the pilots' use of cocaine and cannabis.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said Nicholas Meleski failed to maintain clearance from power lines while trying to land in Albuquerque in June 2021.

AMERICAN AIRLINES PLANE HAS 'TERRIFYING' CLOSE CALL WITH SPIRIT AIRLINES PLANE AT BOSTON AIRPORT

"Contributing to the accident was the pilot’s use of impairing, illicit drugs," the report stated.

Among the victims were former Albuquerque Police Officer Martin Martinez, 59, and his wife, 62-year-old Mary Martinez, as well as Susan and John Montoya. All died from blunt-force trauma.

Meleski also died. He used cannabis and cocaine prior to the crash, the report said.

"Some impairing effects of THC would likely have been present, that would have affected the pilot’s ability to successfully operate the balloon," it said.

Upon striking the power lines, the balloon's basket had separated from its envelope, the report said. The balloon then landed on a road.

The hot air balloon's basket crashed down near a busy intersection in the northwestern portion of the city.