A passenger on a recent helicopter ride over the Grand Canyon nearly made a very wrong move, as a video posted on TikTok appears to indicate.

In a video obtained by SWNS, the passenger in the front of the helicopter can be seen reaching for a control lever. (SEE the video at the top of this article.)

Cherlin Bijlsma, who recorded the video, was on vacation and traveling to the West Coast when she decided to take a helicopter tour of the Grand Canyon.

The 27-year-old from the Netherlands later posted a TikTok video of the shocking moment during the ride when another passenger — riding up front — reached for the lever, as SWNS reported.

The pilot responded by raising his voice at the passenger and saying, "No! No! That will kill us!"

Just moments before the passenger seemingly reached to pull the lever, the pilot himself put his hand on the lever — which can clearly be seen in the video.

Bijlsma told SWNS that the pilot scolded the passenger — although she said she thought there might have been a language barrier involved.

"When the pilot scolded her, I looked at her in between the seats and I saw that she smiled at the pilot," she said.

However, Bijlsma said the smile seemed "awkward," and that the pilot and passenger exchanged words — although Bijlsma couldn’t hear what was said.

Bijlsma said the passenger was on the excursion with what appeared to be her daughter, according to SWNS.

"She was apparently about to yank the lever that controls the rotor brake, which stops the all-important propeller from spinning," The New York Post noted of the incident.

"The problem is that it can only be used on the ground — not hundreds of feet in the air."

Once the helicopter landed, Bijlsma said she and another passenger thanked the pilot for "saving our lives."

"The pilot laughed while shaking his head — he said something like, ‘Oh my, oh my,’" she said.

The TikTok video has been viewed over 2.8 million times, with many users responding with questions.

"Why is she in the co-pilot seat?" one user asked.

Another user said, "Straight back to [the] landing pad, no refund."

Bijlsma also posted a second video of the helicopter takeoff, where the passengers can be seen enjoying the views — although no foul actions occurred in that video.