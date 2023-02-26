Fox Nation host Piers Morgan joined Brian Kilmeade to discuss an op-ed in Rolling Stone claiming cancel culture is "good for democracy" on "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade."

Ernest Owens wrote in his Rolling Stone commentary that "the voting rights we once thought were protected are under attack," blaming Republican leaders and arguing that cancel culture "has given a voice to the voiceless."

Kilmeade criticized this "huge leap" as a "toxic phenomenon."

Kilmeade asked the "Piers Morgan Uncensored" host which side of the debate he is on regarding cancel culture.

Morgan said the mindset presented by the Rolling Stone op-ed is a "war on our freedom."

"Well, it's complete lunacy to say it's good for democracy. It's the complete opposite, it's terrible for democracy. If you live in a free, democratic society, you should have the basic fundamental right to have freedom of expression and freedom of speech," Morgan said.

He continued: "But the antithesis of that is this mindset that Rolling Stone has put out with this writer, which is the woke mindset, which is, 'You will agree with everything I say about how you should think, act, behave, what you should read, what you should watch, what statutes you can reveal, what history you can accept, and if you deviate one iota from that — one iota — we're going to shame you, vilify you, abuse you, cancel you, round up your families and do all sorts of terrible things to you.'"

Kilmeade mentioned Dave Chappelle and Morgan's experiences with cancel culture and their refusal to back down.

Morgan shared his experience with Meghan Markle, claiming she tried getting him fired from his job at "Good Morning Britain" for not believing her "lies."

"I loved the show — we tripled the ratings in five years. It was on fire, the show," he said. "And then the Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey whine-a-thon aired. I said, 'I thought it was all a lot of nonsense and dangerous, nasty nonsense.' I said, 'I wouldn't believe Meghan Markle if she read me a weather report.' I stand by that statement. I think it's aged pretty well."

"But the point that was really startling was she then contacts the boss of my company, ITV — a big network in the U.K. — and she says, 'You've got to fire him for not believing me. It's racist.' So they basically put me in a position where either I apologize publicly to Meghan Markle for just [not] believing her lies, or I had to leave, so I decided to leave."

Morgan accused Markle of engineering his departure from a show he loved, thereby "in a way" canceling him.