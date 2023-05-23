Piers Morgan said he was "very troubled" by Gayle King's comments on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's car chase incident in an op-ed for the New York Post.

In the Monday piece, headlined, "I’m very troubled by Gullible Gayle buying Harry and Meghan’s fables," Morgan noted a comment King made to "Page Six" about the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's car incident.

"I think it was a very unfortunate incident," King told Page Six on Saturday. "It’s troubling to me that anybody would try to downplay what that would mean to them. That’s very troubling to me."

Morgan argued that despite being a "serious" journalist who was used to "reporting on extremely serious issues," King was diminishing her credibility by standing behind "such disingenuous claptrap."

"But every time Gullible Gayle — soon to host a new show for CNN — unquestioningly stands behind such disingenuous claptrap, she diminishes her own credibility as a journalist," he wrote. "And that’s very troubling."

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed that the couple was pursued by paparazzi in a car chase that went on for two hours last Tuesday night, after leaving a charity event in Manhattan’s midtown. The pursuit resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers, according to the spokesperson, who called the incident "near catastrophic."

The NYPD told Fox News Digital that the photographers made Harry and Markle's transport "challenging," but that they had safely arrived at their destination.

"There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging," Julian Phillips, NYPD's deputy commissioner of public information said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard."

"But one person who once again resolutely refused to doubt Harry and Meghan’s word was their good friend Gayle, herself best buddies with Oprah 'WHAATTTT?' Winfrey, whose failure to challenge any of Meghan and Harry’s brazen and highly damaging lies in their TV interview remains a grotesque abrogation of even basic journalistic obligations," Morgan wrote.

Morgan added that King had also defended the couple in the past.

"Which begs the question, why is Gayle King once again racing to defend them when she must know inside her hard-edged news mind that what they’re saying is all unsubstantiated nonsense? She did the same about the racism claims, the suicidal help-denying claims, and the infamous Netflix series — insisting that toe-curling reality show was ‘not a reality show,’" he added.

Morgan, who frequently criticizes Harry and Markle, said the couple, who he described as "two poisonous rats," were threatening to destroy the monarchy after the release of their Netflix documentary.

Fox News' Ashley Papa and Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.