An intruder broke into Pierce Brosnan’s Malibu, California, guest home on Monday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office confirmed with Fox News Digital.

"The suspect entered a neighboring property -- somebody else's property -- entered their laundry room, used their water, fled the location and then trespassed onto Mr. Brosnan's property…entered his guest house," law enforcement stated.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office explained that their team had a helicopter unit to assist with locating the trespasser before the suspect was taken into custody.

PIERCE BROSNAN FILES RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST WOMAN STALKING HIS FAMILY AT MALIBU HOME

Brosnan, 70, currently resides on the Malibu property with his wife Keely Smith, 59.

Authorities could not confirm if anyone was home at the time of the break in.

Reps for Brosnan did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

This is not the first time an unwanted person trespassed on Brosnan’s Malibu property.

Last year, the "James Bond" actor filed a restraining order against a woman who he claimed was stalking both him and his family.

PIERCE BROSNAN SAYS HE'LL NEVER PLAY JAMES BOND AGAIN: 'THAT'S ANOTHER MAN'S JOB'

At the time, he alleged that the 55-year-old woman, identified as Michelle Welch Mulready, had been "parked in front of my house, stalking me, my family and guests," according to the Los Angeles Times.

The restraining order stated that Mulready had been living in her car since Sept. 5 and that Brosnan had already called the police twice to complain. On September 28, the sheriff's office notified Mulready that the actor filed a restraining order against her.

While Brosnan said that Mulready did not threaten him or inflict harm, the order also protected his wife, Keely, and their two sons.

Under the court order, Mulready was barred from "harassing, intimidating or directly or indirectly contacting Brosnan and his family." She was required to remain 400 yards away from Brosnan’s home, car and workplace, as well as his children's school.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The restraining order ended Oct. 25 and there have been no further reports of Brosnan’s "stalker" trespassing on his property.

Meanwhile, the Irish actor put his $100 million James Bond-inspired Malibu estate on the market in 2020.

The Thai-inspired home was designed after Brosnan filmed the 1997’s "Tomorrow Never Dies," featuring Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh.

The Los Angeles oceanfront property was created by combining two separate plots of land that Brosnan purchased for $5.1 million and $2.25 million, respectively, according to the Wall Street Journal. The work started in 2000, and it took roughly 10 years to build the luxurious estate.

The "Mamma Mia!" actor reportedly took his multi-million-dollar home off the market when he didn’t receive any offers within a year.