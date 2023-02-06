A Boston commuter rail station remains closed "indefinitely" Monday after a car crashed through a barrier on the top of its parking garage, leaving the vehicle dangling over the edge.

The accident Saturday at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s (MBTA) Alewife station in Cambridge was "intentional," police say, and sent the 5-ton concrete barrier crashing down onto the roof of the transit hub.

A 14-year-old girl suffered minor injuries after being hit with falling glass and debris inside the lobby, according to WFXT.

Photos taken from the scene show the front of a white sedan leaning over the edge of the fifth floor of the garage.

The front of the vehicle is heavily damaged.

"The motorist’s actions were intentional," MBTA Police said in a tweet. "Station to remain closed and service between Alewife/Davis suspended. Buses will replace service until station reopens."

The driver involved in the incident has not been publicly identified.

"It was a Saturday morning, if this was a Monday morning, the circumstances would be a lot different," Cambridge Fire Chief Thomas Cahill was quoted by WFXT as saying.