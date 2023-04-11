Phoenix police say a suspect has died while in their custody.

Sgt. Melissa Soliz said in a news release that the incident happened Monday morning after officers responded to a report of a home theft.

Witnesses told authorities a man was behaving erratically and walked into an open garage. The man then allegedly started grabbing items and throwing himself onto the ground.

Soliz says a police sergeant was the first to arrive and located the suspect lying in the front yard of another home.

The sergeant removed a metal object from the man's hand before handcuffing him.

Paramedics were called and the man's handcuffs were removed, according to Soliz. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His body has been turned over to the Maricopa County medical examiner's office, which will determine the cause of death.

Responding officers will undergo an internal and criminal investigation.