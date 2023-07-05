The suspect in a Philadelphia mass shooting that left five dead earlier this week is being held without bail and faces multiple murder and attempted murder charges, Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner said Wednesday.

Investigators say Kimbrady Carriker, 40, arrived to the scene of the shooting ready for a prolonged gunfight. Krasner says he had an AR-15 style rifle, a handgun, a scanner for monitoring police traffic, and a ballistic vest.

Krasner said that despite Carriker's preparation, the attack was a "random, premeditated deliberate killing carried out with an assault rifle."

The five deceased victims are Daujan Brown, 15; Joseph Wamah, Jr., 31; Lashyd Merritt, 20; Dymir Stanton, 29; and Ralph Moralis, 59. Multiple children were also injured by the gunfire, including a 2-year-old who was shot four times in the legs.

Krasner has used the shooting as an opportunity to lash out at Republicans over gun laws. He said during a press conference on Wednesday that the "every day situation" for Philly hospitals is seeing gunshot victims.

"I just want to say this: it is disgusting, the lack of proper gun legislation that we have in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," Krasner said during a Tuesday news conference.

"It is disgusting that you can go to New Jersey and find a whole list of reasonable gun regulation that we don't have, that you can go to Delaware and there's almost as long a list of reasonable gun legislation that we don't have," he added.

The district attorney then took aim at Republicans who have recently worn AR-15 lapel pins. Some politicians, such as Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., have worn the pins in support of the Second Amendment.

