Philadelphia Phillies fans are known to be one of the most passionate groups in the Major League Baseball, and on Tuesday night they lived up to their reputation.

The promotion for the game against the Miami Marlins allowed fans to purchase a hot dog for $1. Thousands of fans jumped at the opportunity and stood in long lines at concession stands throughout Citizens Bank Park.

"I’ve never seen so many people in line for a hot dog before… this dollar dog night had to top any the stadium has ever had," one Twitter user wrote.

As the home team began to fall behind on the scoreboard, a large food fight broke out inside the ballpark.

The hot dogs were tossed from the stadium's upper deck before the lower bowl began throwing food a short time later.

One Twitter user joked that they were witnessing the Phillies' "here come the pretzels moment." The joke is a reference to a "Simpson" episode in which a cartoon former New York Yankees pitcher Whitey Ford is hit with snacks that were made by the character Marge.

As more videos began to circulate on social media, it appears that some fans were also possibly throwing the hot dog wrappers.

According to Phillies Nation, at least 58,000 hot dogs were sold during Tuesday's game. Philadelphia would lose to the Marlins, 8-4

In 1979, the Chicago White Sox rolled out a promotion that notably went off the rails.

White Sox fans were asked to bring disco albums to the ballpark during "Disco Demolition Night." The team allowed fans to destroy the albums before the start of the second game of a doubleheader.

But things did not go quite as expected as fans damaged sections of the outfield grass. Some fans even tried to use explosives to destroy their albums.

The Phillies played the Marlins on Wednesday afternoon. The team will then travel to Cincinnati for a four-game series against the Reds starting Thursday.